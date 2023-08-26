Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.07

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $32.46. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 8,654 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.