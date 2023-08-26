Horizen 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.36 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.16 or 0.00027464 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $100.57 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00049688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,051,931 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.