Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.60 to C$10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.72. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.