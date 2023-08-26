Humanscape Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $7.35 million and $725.66 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

