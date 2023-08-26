IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
