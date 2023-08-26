ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $145.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ICF International traded as high as $130.33 and last traded at $130.33. Approximately 50,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 86,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.19.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $412,065.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,299.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $412,065.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,299.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $1,098,204 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 220,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

