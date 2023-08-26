ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $256.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

