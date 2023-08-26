Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.06 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.25) by $3.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.00) EPS.

Ideanomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.76. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Further Reading

