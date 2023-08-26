Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.06 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.25) by $3.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.00) EPS.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 568,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 297,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,210.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297,269 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Featured Stories

