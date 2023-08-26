Immediate Acquisition (LON:IME) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.75

Immediate Acquisition Plc (LON:IME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.23). Immediate Acquisition shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 379,658 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.75. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Immediate Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the marketing and communication service business. The company was formerly known as Immedia Group Plc and changed its name to Immediate Acquisition Plc in May 2022. Immediate Acquisition Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

