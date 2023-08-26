Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 14,386 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $292,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 264,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Immunovant by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

