Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Shares Up 8.3%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.80 and last traded at 0.77. 23,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 15,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.71.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.58.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

