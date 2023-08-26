Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 163,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Independence Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

