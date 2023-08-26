Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 73,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 286,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEXY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

