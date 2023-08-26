Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Infinera stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 1,211,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $930.37 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Infinera by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

