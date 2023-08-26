Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in August

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 16,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.