Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,315,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 544,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 517,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,576 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

