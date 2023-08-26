InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 10,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $107,800.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 34,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,919. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 million, a PE ratio of 336.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 597.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 881,856 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 259.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 178,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

