Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Inpex Price Performance
Shares of IPXHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Inpex has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Inpex Company Profile
