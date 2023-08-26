Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPXHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Inpex has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

