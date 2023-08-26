Insider Buying: Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) Director Herbert A. King bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $136,141.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Citizens Stock Up 0.1 %

CIZN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Citizens Holding has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citizens by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Citizens by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

