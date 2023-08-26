Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Acquires A$13,882.00 in Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Genevieve Bell acquired 134 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$103.60 ($66.41) per share, with a total value of A$13,882.00 ($8,898.72).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.85%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
