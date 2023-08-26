Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Acquires A$13,882.00 in Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Genevieve Bell acquired 134 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$103.60 ($66.41) per share, with a total value of A$13,882.00 ($8,898.72).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.85%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.