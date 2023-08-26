Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $552,750,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00.

Shares of APP opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

