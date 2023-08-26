Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 40,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $332,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ron Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Ron Shelton sold 33,639 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $286,604.28.

On Thursday, August 17th, Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

