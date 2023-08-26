Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

