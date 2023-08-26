Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $73,101.47 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $122,079,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

