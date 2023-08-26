Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 170 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

