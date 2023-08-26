Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,000 ($51.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.82. 200,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.82. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

