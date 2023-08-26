Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,937,000 after purchasing an additional 620,363 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NSC traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $210.65. 667,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average is $217.87. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

