Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 149 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

