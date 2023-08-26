Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $679,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.96. 410,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

