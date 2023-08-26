Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $913,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trade Desk by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $75.91. 2,439,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,461. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,809 shares of company stock worth $10,322,120. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.