Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.30. 1,943,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,553. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.44.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

