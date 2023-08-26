Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. 13,051,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,856,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

