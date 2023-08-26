Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 479 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,719. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

