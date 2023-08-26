Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

