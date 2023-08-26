Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,706 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 195.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 275,431 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,107,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,200,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.