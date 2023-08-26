Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,031 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. 20,672,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,616,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

