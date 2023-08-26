Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

