International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $145.35 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

