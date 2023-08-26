International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 454,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of International General Insurance stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,777. The company has a market cap of $498.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.60%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

