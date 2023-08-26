International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

