International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
