Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $15.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00013480 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038572 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027762 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004585 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002615 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000819 BTC.
Internet Computer Token Profile
ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,378,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,084,049 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.
Internet Computer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.
