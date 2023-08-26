Internet Computer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.64 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $12.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00013589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038593 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027657 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002643 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004885 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,379,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,085,224 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.
Internet Computer Token Trading
