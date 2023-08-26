Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.