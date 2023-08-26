Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Intuit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.96. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $521.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,358,000 after acquiring an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.14.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

