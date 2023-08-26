Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Intuit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.96. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $521.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,358,000 after acquiring an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.14.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
