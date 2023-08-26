Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $521.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,467,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.