Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $521.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.96.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.14.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

