Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 689,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

