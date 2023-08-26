Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 689,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.