Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Up 126.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,600 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the July 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 89,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

