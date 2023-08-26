Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.98 and last traded at $92.01. 298,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.